SWLA officials hold meeting to discuss ongoing recovery needs

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local elected officials, parish administrators, business leaders, and shareholders from across Southwest Louisiana will be holding a meeting this morning, July 27, 2021, to discuss the area’s ongoing recovery needs.

Officials will be announcing their plans to begin a unified, grassroots effort to obtain supplemental disaster relief for Southwest Louisiana in the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Winter Storm Uri, and the May 2021 flood.

For more on efforts local leaders are putting together, click HERE.

