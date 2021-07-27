SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 26, 2021.

Lawanda Joyce Tate, 49, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alicia Renee Schneider, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Allen Butler Schneider, 21, Lake Charles: Use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Anastasia Joy Waddell, 36, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; child desertion.

Kelly Ray Esthay, 51, Lake Charles: Theft of $25,000 or more; burglary; property damage under $50,000.

Luke Erin Fabry, 29, Round Up, MT: Burglary; theft of $25,000 or more; property damage under $50,000.

Seth Michael Cart, 23, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of $25,000 or more; property damage under $50,000; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Philip Scott Bertrand, 59, Sulphur: Theft under $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Winnfield Miller Jr., 49, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Josselyn Mirely Arreaga, 28, Porter, TX: Domestic abuse.

Dustin Travis Quirk, 40, San Antonio, TX: Property damage under $1,000 (3 charges); theft under $1,000 (3 charges); burglary (3 charges); property damage under $50,000.

Bryan Wesley Smith, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Athony Troy Douvio, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clifford Paul Lewis, 56, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Harrison Machaeur Morehouse, 24, Sulphur: Robbery; battery.

Bridgett Leigh Vanderziel, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

