FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer swelter gets help from a few storms this afternoon/evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With storms wasting no time getting back into Southwest Louisiana overnight, most all the rain has come to an end before sunrise with some sunshine to start the day as temperatures hover in the upper 70s. It continues to remain very humid but despite that, fog hasn’t been too much of a concern and your morning drive should be an easy one since the storms have ended. Temperatures heat up quickly, back into the lower to middle 90s by early afternoon.

The atmosphere is a little more conducive today for afternoon storms to return, so I do expect those summertime thunderstorms to be back later this afternoon and through early evening. Rain chances are back up to between 40 and 60% through mid-evening as computer models continue to advertise the potential of a few storms persisting well after sunset but coming to an end before midnight.

Things settle down a bit for Wednesday with fewer showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we’ll continue to keep the chance in place for Thursday and Friday before high pressure builds in over the weekend. This should help cut back on the rain but it will intensify the heat a bit more with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 104-107 in the afternoon. A better rain chance returns early next week as models push a rare front closer to the area by next Tuesday. Our tropical outlooks remains unchanged with no new development expected in the entire Atlantic basin over at least the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

