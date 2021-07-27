50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer swelter gets help from a few storms this afternoon/evening

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(KPLC)
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With storms wasting no time getting back into Southwest Louisiana overnight, most all the rain has come to an end before sunrise with some sunshine to start the day as temperatures hover in the upper 70s. It continues to remain very humid but despite that, fog hasn’t been too much of a concern and your morning drive should be an easy one since the storms have ended. Temperatures heat up quickly, back into the lower to middle 90s by early afternoon.

The atmosphere is a little more conducive today for afternoon storms to return, so I do expect those summertime thunderstorms to be back later this afternoon and through early evening. Rain chances are back up to between 40 and 60% through mid-evening as computer models continue to advertise the potential of a few storms persisting well after sunset but coming to an end before midnight.

Things settle down a bit for Wednesday with fewer showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we’ll continue to keep the chance in place for Thursday and Friday before high pressure builds in over the weekend. This should help cut back on the rain but it will intensify the heat a bit more with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values around 104-107 in the afternoon. A better rain chance returns early next week as models push a rare front closer to the area by next Tuesday. Our tropical outlooks remains unchanged with no new development expected in the entire Atlantic basin over at least the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms return, heat and humidity remain
.
Wade's First Alert Video Forecast: More rain possible overnight into Tuesday
.
Wade's First Alert Video Forecast: Rain returning
Heat Advisory
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect today; minimal rain chances this afternoon