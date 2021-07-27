50/50 Thursdays
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 27, 2021

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

The LDH is reporting the highest single-day increase in new cases for Region 5 and Calcasieu since January 27.

COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 6,797 new cases.

· 20 new deaths.

· 1,390 patients hospitalized (169 more than previous update).

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 366 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 76 patients hospitalized (8 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 261 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 38 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 14 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 30 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 57 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active cases among inmates.

· 4 active cases among staff members.

