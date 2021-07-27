COVID-19 in SWLA: July 27, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

The LDH is reporting the highest single-day increase in new cases for Region 5 and Calcasieu since January 27.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 6,797 new cases.

· 20 new deaths.

· 1,390 patients hospitalized (169 more than previous update).

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 366 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 76 patients hospitalized (8 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 261 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 38 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 14 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 30 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 57 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active cases among inmates.

· 4 active cases among staff members.

