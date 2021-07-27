50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Chaos Theory Art Show launches at Henning Cultural Center

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - If you’re into chaos and art, then the Henning Cultural Center’s new exhibit may be for you.

The Chaos Theory Art Show brings you back to the ’90s with its twist on pop culture, bold colors, memorable tv shows and more.

Assistant Director Kat Godsey said this is one of her favorite exhibits for many reasons.

“This is one of those art shows where a lot of artists actually get the chance to show their weirder artwork or their more pop culture theme things. This gives them the opportunity to present that with their best foot forward. I really just encourage people to come out for the chance to see something weird, maybe even something different,” Godsey said.

The Henning Cultural Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free to the public.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Flipped vehicle blocking traffic at Cove Lane overpass
Beauregard Electric reporting numerous outages across Calcasieu, Beauregard
It's the rallying cry at the center of a new grassroots campaign to get Supplemental Disaster...
Call to Action: Help Southwest Louisiana Now
KPLC is waiting for more information from police on the victim’s name, condition, and the...
Shooting at Huber Park sends one person to hospital
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain near normal for the next few days