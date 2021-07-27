Chaos Theory Art Show launches at Henning Cultural Center

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - If you’re into chaos and art, then the Henning Cultural Center’s new exhibit may be for you.

The Chaos Theory Art Show brings you back to the ’90s with its twist on pop culture, bold colors, memorable tv shows and more.

Assistant Director Kat Godsey said this is one of her favorite exhibits for many reasons.

“This is one of those art shows where a lot of artists actually get the chance to show their weirder artwork or their more pop culture theme things. This gives them the opportunity to present that with their best foot forward. I really just encourage people to come out for the chance to see something weird, maybe even something different,” Godsey said.

The Henning Cultural Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free to the public.

