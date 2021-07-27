Catholic Charities SWLA is in Need of Food Donations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Catholic Charities is in need of food donations.

Catholic Charities provides food to people in Southwest Louisiana along with rental assistance, utility bills and water bills. They have also worked tirelessly with other organizations to help rebuild homes after the hurricanes and flood.

Many people rely on their resources, including local couple David and Mary August. The Augusts began coming to Catholic Charities for help with rent, and have been coming for food for four years.

The couple says they are so thankful to have a place to help provide for them, and wish more people in the area would use the resources Catholic Charities offers.

“We thank God for this place. A big, big thank you from everybody that comes through this place. We love y’all, and we thank you for what y’all do for us,” said David.

Mary suffers from Brittle Diabetes, and says she relies on the food to keep her healthy.

“When we come in we don’t mind sitting in line. We don’t mind setting an alarm for earlier, because when we go home, there will be snacks, there will be food,” said Mary.

Before Covid-19, the hurricanes and floods, the shelves of Catholic Charities were stocked full of food. Today, many of the shelves in the pantry are empty.

Sister Miriam Macclean is the director of Catholic Charities SWLA, and said the need for resources has increased.

“We are realizing that our need has greatly increased since Covid, and then the hurricanes and a flood,” said Sister Miriam.

Catholic Charities SWLA feeds over 3,000 people each month, with about 80,000 to 90,000 pounds of food. Even though they have resources that provide food for the pantry, they still rely on donations for a large portion of the food each month.

“We’re still gonna need about 10,000 pounds of donated food each month,” Sister Miriam said.

Sister Miriam said she is grateful for any donation, because she knows how hard the past year has been on everybody in Southwest Louisiana.

Sister Miriam said some helpful donations include canned fruits, vegetables and meats, along with pop-top cans for people who do not have access to a stove or microwave. Catholic Charities is taking donations on site, or you can order through their Amazon wish list HERE.

