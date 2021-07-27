Call to Action: Help Southwest Louisiana Now

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a call to action from Southwest Louisiana officials and community leaders - Help Southwest Louisiana now.

Officials are reaching out far and wide to bring as many people together to speak in one voice - a voice that reaches people nationwide to let everyone know that Southwest Louisiana needs Federal Supplemental Disaster Aid.

“Help Southwest Louisiana now!” a crowd shouts gathered for a grassroots campaign.

It’s the new rally cry of those in all walks of life attempting to speak in one loud voice. An area hit with unprecedented multiple disasters is not getting its fair share.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says they are tired of being ignored.

“Encouragement can’t put a roof back on a struggling family’s home. Words of support and encouragement can’t fix the air conditioner for a disabled individual living in the August heat in Southwest Louisiana,” Hunter said.

He says the situation is taking a severe toll on those who felt disadvantaged to begin with.

“Why are we at 334 days post-Laura and we don’t’ have the same response that came 10 days after hurricane Katrina, 34 days after Andrew and 98 days after Superstorm Sandy - 334 days.”

SWLA Economic Development Alliance CEO George Swift agrees the aid is desperately needed.

“This funding is urgently needed, especially to fund affordable housing and hardening of our infrastructure,” Swift said. He also said the National Chamber of Commerce is supporting SWLA’s efforts.

Teacher Chantrelle Brehm was there to speak on how everything the community has been through affected parents and children.

“We’ve been through a lot. A lot of these kids, they’ve been through and feeling the disasters personally in their homes. And then we’re asking them to come to school and pay attention and learn in a classroom that looks just like their home, destroyed as well,” Brehm said.

Officials ask people to:

1. Write letters to Congress and the president.

2. Spread the word via social media and word of mouth.

3. Invite friends and family in other states to participate.

For more info on Help Southwest Louisiana Now, click HERE.

To watch the entire news conference, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.