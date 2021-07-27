BR hospitals launch combined, daily COVID patient count

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday morning, there were 271 COVID-19 patients inside Baton Rouge’s three largest hospitals.

88% of those patients do not have the COVID-19 vaccine, the systems reported.

COVID Hospitalizations (Submitted Photo)

That’s according to a new daily reporting system launched Tuesday, July 27.

The numbers include patients from the Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake, and Ochsner.

The three hospital systems agreed to produce the daily number and post the information both online and on roadside billboards.

Tuesday’s total number of 271 patients included 239 unvaccinated and 32 vaccinated.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,390 hospitalizations statewide on Tuesday.

