Astros get reliever help with Mariners trade

By Brady Renard
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Houston, TX (KPLC) - The Astros needed to make a splash in the reliever market before the trade deadline on Friday, and Houston did just that Tuesday acquiring right-handed relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero from the Mariners in exchange for infielder Abraham Toro and right-hander Joe Smith.

Graveman and Montero should be an instant upgrade on the back end of the bullpen.

Graveman, 30, has gone 4-0 with 10 saves and a 0.82 ERA in 30 games for the Mariners this season. He’s been one of the best relievers in the Majors in 2021, as he owns the lowest WHIP (0.70) among all MLB relievers and the lowest ERA, opponent batting average (.136) and opponent OPS (.424) among all AL relievers. A veteran of seven MLB seasons, Graveman has pitched in 124 career games with Toronto (2014), Oakland (2015-18) and Seattle (2020-21). He is set to become a free agent following the season.

Montero, 30, has gone 5-3 with seven saves and a 7.27 ERA in 40 games for the Mariners. Montero has pitched better than his number indicate in 2021, as his FIP (4.13) is over three runs lower than his ERA, while his BABIP (.366) is the fourth-highest in the American League. A seven-year veteran, Montero has spent time with the Mets (2014-17), Texas (2019-20) and Seattle (2021) in his career. Montero, who was designated for assignment by Seattle on Friday, is under club control through the 2022 season.

Smith, 37, has gone 1-1 with a 7.48 ERA in 27 games for the Astros this season. The 14-year Major League veteran has pitched his last three seasons in Houston (2018-19, 2021) and has made 809 career relief appearances since debuting in the Majors in 2007.

Toro, 24, has hit .211 with six homers and 20 RBI in 35 games for the Astros this season. The switch-hitting infielder has spent parts of the last three seasons in Houston, appearing in 93 Major League games. He was originally acquired as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 MLB draft.

