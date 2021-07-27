17th Annual Cameron Fishing Festival to begin August 6

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 17th Annual Cameron Fishing Festival is set to begin Friday, August 6 and 7 at the Grand Chenier Park on the Mermentau River on 142 Bonsall Road in Grand Chenier.

Prior to the event, Captains Night will kick off the tournament on Thursday, July 29, from 6-8 pm at the Grand Chenier Park Pavilion. Anglers may purchase discounted fishing tickets while enjoying a complimentary Fried Fish dinner with all the trimmings, music by Cody Forrest, and great door prizes.

The fishing festival is sponsored by The Cameron Lions Club and Venture Global LNG and will take place at noon on August 6 in the offshore and bay divisions. The weigh station opens at 3 pm for all divisions.

Onshore activities will include food booths and lots of live music, provided by the Teardrops featuring Terry Beard and Kaleb Trahan on Friday night and the Beau Young Band. The Watersedge Band and Steel Shot will perform on Saturday.

Live and Silent Auctions will be held each night along with a Poker Chip drawing.

There will also be free inflatables, games, crafts, and crab races for children.

Gates open at 5 pm Friday and 11 am Saturday. The Festival closes at 10 pm each night.

The weigh station closes at 7 pm on Friday and 5 pm on Saturday, with fishing awards announced at 6:30 pm.

Gate fees are $7 Friday, $10 Saturday, or $15 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under get in free.

For more information and to register for the fishing tournament you can call 337-775-5713 or visit the website at www.cameronlionsclub.org.

Proceeds from the Festival help fund the Cameron Lions Club scholarship, eye care, and other charitable programs.

