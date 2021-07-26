SWLA Arrest Report - July 25, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 25, 2021.

Brian Keith Karg, 25, Starks: Child endangerment; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frederick Lee Reado Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Property damage worth $50,000 or more.

Zevan Lee Barrick, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Raquel Sheree Goss, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Zebulon Robert Oliver, 26, Sulphur: Child endangerment; battery.

Jason Glenn Polk, 46, Homeless: Aggravated property damage (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Leon Joseph Stanley, 62, DeQuincy: Illegal use of weapons (3 charges); property damage under $1,000.

