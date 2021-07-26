Qualifying dates set for special election to fill senate seat vacated by Johns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Qualifying dates have been set for the special election to fill Ronnie Johns’ vacated senate seat.

Qualifying will be held Wednesday, July 28 through Friday, July 30. The special primary election will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 and the general election will be held Nov. 13, 2021.

Johns resigned from the Senate last week when he was appointed as chairman of the Louisiana State Gaming Control Board.

