Jeremy Stine announces candidacy for State Senate

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businessman and community advocate, Jeremy Stine, has announced his candidacy to fill the unexpired term of State Senator Ronnie Johns.

Stine will be running for Louisiana State Senate in District 27.

Senator Johns resigned from the seat he has held since 2012 last week in order to accept an appointment from Governor John Bel Edwards as chairman of the Louisiana State Gaming Control Board.

Stine is the marketing director for Stine Lumber and the president of The Alliance for Positive Growth.

