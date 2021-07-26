IRS to conduct Community Assistance Visit in Lake Charles Wednesday

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Internal Revenue Service says it will conduct a Community Assistance Visit in Lake Charles on Wednesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The IRS says it’s partnering with the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneur and Economic Development (SEED) Center SWLA at McNeese State University, 4310 Ryan St., to host the visit.

During the one-day visit, IRS employees will provide taxpayers with in-person help for services that must be completed face-to-face, according to the IRS.

The IRS says one-on-one help will include:

• Tax law assistance (providing answers to individual federal tax return questions)

• Account Assistance (making changes to tax account information)

• Identity verification assistance, particularly for those who’ve received a letter indicating they may be a victim of tax-related identity theft

• Advance payments of the Child Tax Credit.

• Printing tax transcripts

• Ordering tax forms

Help will also be available for tax professionals and their clients on account-related issues, according to the IRS.

IRS employees will not be able to accept paper documents, payments or prepare tax returns; however, payments can be made in a variety of ways including online and with cash through participating retail partners, according to the IRS.

The IRS says taxpayers seeking help during the visit are encouraged to call 615-250-5324 to make an appointment; however, an appointment is not required.

To ensure taxpayers get the right type of assistance, they must bring current state or government-issued photo identification, any relevant letters or notices they received from the IRS and any supporting documents - translation services will be available, according to the IRS.

The IRS says public transit information is available through The Department of Public Works Transit Division.

In August 2020, the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Lake Charles closed due to extensive damage caused by two hurricanes that devastated the local area. The IRS says they are anticipating opening a permanent TAC in a new location in Lake Charles later this year.

