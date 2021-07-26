50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden listens as Attorney General...
8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Officials in Santa Cruz, California, addressed the community Sunday after a Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter mural vandalized; tensions run high as hate crime charges considered
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, signs on a bank of computers tell visitors that the...
‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack