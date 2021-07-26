50/50 Thursdays
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car

By WCBS staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: The video contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature.

YONKERS, N.Y. (WCBS) - A woman and her baby girl are recovering after a car hit them while they were crossing the street Friday morning.

The force of the crash pushed them into a barber shop, where the child became stuck under the car when it broke through the store front.

Bodycam video of the dramatic rescue was released by local police.

Two officers next door at a bagel store heard the crash.

Their body cameras capture the chaos and drama inside the barber shop and the desperate attempt to reach the 8-month-old baby pinned under the car.

“We realized the car couldn’t be moved, so we had to get the car off the baby,” officer Paul Samoyedny said.

He was with his partner Rocco Fusco, who made like an Olympian, lifting up the car.

“The effort that he put in to lifting up that car was unbelievable, really proud of Rocco,” Samoyedny said.

Samoyedny moved debris and dropped to the ground to reach the baby, injured and covered in motor oil.

“Get her out as fast as possible, I was just happy that she was moving underneath there,” he said.

“They were just dialed in. It’s just professionalism at its best. They were dialed in about just making sure they can get the car up, get the baby out and get her to safety and get her to an ambulance,” said Commissioner John Mueller of Yonkers Police.

Officers said they found a cold, open beer in the car. Driver Dave Poncurak, who stayed at the scene, is charged with driving under the influence and vehicular assault.

“I’m just happy mom and child are OK,” Samoyedny said.

He is a father of four, and yes, they were on his mind as he pulled the little girl to safety.

“You can’t help but think about them. We always talk about it at work, guys who don’t have kids. When situations like this happen, they don’t know how it kind of hits you a little harder.” Samoyedny said.

The 36-year-old mother is recovering from a fractured leg.

Her baby suffered a fractured skull and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

