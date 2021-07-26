FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect today; minimal rain chances this afternoon

Know the signs of heat illnesses (KSLA News 12)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What will start off as a very hot and humid morning will carry over into the afternoon with some dangerous heat as temperatures climb well into the middle to upper 90s, making heat index values as high as 105 to 108. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Southwest Louisiana from noon until 7:00 p.m. for the dangerous heat today. Make sure to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated when outdoors today.

Monday Forecast (KPLC)

The forecast keeps rain chances on the low side with nothing more than a couple isolated late-afternoon thunderstorms. Better chances of rain today stay to our east as high pressure remains in place. We’ll also see some residual Saharan dust lingering which too helps to limit the development of showers and thunderstorms. The couple that form late in the afternoon could linger through 8 or 9 p.m. if they do manage to form at all.

3 Day Forecast (KPLC)

The same holds true with the heat on Tuesday, but there will be a little more help from Mother Nature in the form of a few more cooling afternoon storms. Rain chances go up to 40% as the high pressure ridge over us weakens a bit more, giving a little better chance of seeing those summertime storms. Outside of that, the heat remains the big story with highs back into the middle 90s and heat index readings around 106 in the afternoon.

Tropics (KPLC)

This summery pattern looks to remain in place, with each afternoon bringing a 20-30% chance of a thunderstorm. Daily highs top out in the lower to middle 90s and the muggy air will continue to keep dangerous heat index values in place each afternoon. The tropics remain quiet in the Gulf, with a weak area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida expected to fizzle out as it skirts Georgia and the Carolinas this week. No tropical development is expected over at least the next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.