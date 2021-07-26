First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms return, heat and humidity remain

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are still transitioning back to a more normal summer weather pattern, which means rain returns to the area. But away from the rain it will still be very warm and muggy with heat indices above 100 degrees most days.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will feel much warmer with heat indices well above 80 degrees in most areas. Rain didn’t develop until around 5 p.m. Monday, but since then there have been scattered showers across the area. And I believe we will continue to see these develop and move west to southwest through at least 2 a.m.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The upper high continues moving away through the week and thus rain chances will climb back to our normal range of 40%. These will be most likely in the afternoon hours and will provide a brief break from the heat. But again away from the rain temperatures will still reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon along with lows in the mid 70s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Now to the good news, that upper level high looks to move back southeastward by the end of this week. That will make it more difficult for rain to form, for now I am reducing the rain chance to 20% beginning Saturday and remaining at that range through next week. If the high does not get close enough we may still have some isolated showers and that is why I left a small chance of rain in the forecast. As always we will continue to monitor the forecast and I encourage you to check back for updates.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a very disorganized area of clouds off the east coast of Florida for possible tropical development. I do not see this as a threat to Southwest Louisiana and other than that area there are no signs of possible development over the next week at least.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.