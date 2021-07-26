50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Driver survives when 4-foot metal pole smashes through windshield

By KPNX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - A Phoenix woman is afraid to get behind the wheel again after narrowly surviving when a metal pole from a fallen load smashed into her windshield, impaling her car.

Mandy Poff was about to get off Arizona State Route 51 in Phoenix on Thursday when a white work truck in front of her hit a bump. A 4-foot metal pole in its back trailer flew out, bounced on the ground and straight up into Poff’s windshield.

“Glass just showered down on me,” Poff said. “My whole body felt like pins and needles. It hasn’t all sunk in yet.”

The pole impaled her car, missing her head by inches.

“It did feel very much like slow-mo. I can picture it coming by my face and that feeling and the sound of the glass. That’s hard to get out of your head. It just keeps replaying,” Poff said.

A driver behind her pulled over and called 911.

“I remember the paramedics telling me, ‘I can’t believe you’re alive. I can’t believe you made it through this. You’re so lucky,’” Poff said.

Meanwhile, Poff called her husband, Justin, who says he was terrified by the whole incident.

“I wanted my whole life with this person, and even the idea of it being cut short is terrifying. It’s hard not to get angry. It’s hard not to be hurt,” he said.

The couple are both upset that the driver carrying the metal pole didn’t stop.

“I’m terrified to get back in my car,” Poff said. “If he would have taken just a few minutes to secure his load, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Poff hasn’t been back on the road since and can’t bring herself to look at the photos. Though scared and shaken, she is a survivor.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden listens as Attorney General...
8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Officials in Santa Cruz, California, addressed the community Sunday after a Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter mural vandalized; tensions run high as hate crime charges considered
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, signs on a bank of computers tell visitors that the...
‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack