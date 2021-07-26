Calcasieu Public Library receives $47,000 to help provide services during COVID

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Public Library has received $47,064 in additional federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help meet the needs of the community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will be used to help purchase a van equipped with Wi-Fi that will bring hotspots and mobile devices around the parish, offering internet connections for people to use along with other services. This expansion of the library system’s outreach services will help them bring technology to outlying and underserved areas.

“Helping to bridge the digital divide by bringing the library straight to our communities is a big part of our strategic plan,” said Christy Comeaux, Public Information Officer. “Helping those who have experienced hardships during these trying times is why libraries are now more important than ever.”

