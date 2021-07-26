50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Public Library receives $47,000 to help provide services during COVID

(Wikipedia)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Public Library has received $47,064 in additional federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help meet the needs of the community during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will be used to help purchase a van equipped with Wi-Fi that will bring hotspots and mobile devices around the parish, offering internet connections for people to use along with other services. This expansion of the library system’s outreach services will help them bring technology to outlying and underserved areas.

“Helping to bridge the digital divide by bringing the library straight to our communities is a big part of our strategic plan,” said Christy Comeaux, Public Information Officer. “Helping those who have experienced hardships during these trying times is why libraries are now more important than ever.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - July 26, 2021
Tuesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer swelter gets help from a few storms this afternoon/evening
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms return, heat and humidity remain
DeWanna's Closet branches out to Food for Thought.
DeWanna's Closet branches out
catholic charities
Catholic Charities SWLA is in Need of Food Donations