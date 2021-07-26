50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Back-to-school drive for DeWanna’s Closet this Friday

DeWanna's Closet, KPLC and Wendy's are partnering for a back-to-school drive from 6 a.m. until...
DeWanna's Closet, KPLC and Wendy's are partnering for a back-to-school drive from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Wendy's at the intersection of Lake Street and Prien Lake Road.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeWanna’s Closet, KPLC and Wendy’s will be collecting school supply donations this Friday.

We will be at the Wendy’s at the corner of Lake Street and Prien Lake Road from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

All school supplies and uniforms collected will be given to DeWanna’s Closet to be donated to students across Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Where to get your vaccination in SWLA
COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana
Assistant shelter manager Debbie Watts knows they can’t save every cat or kitten, but they’re...
Cats and kittens in need of their ‘fur’ever home
Fitness for a healthier you
Fitness for a healthier you
The free classes are held every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2009 N....
Ward 3 Recreation offering zydeco aerobics classes