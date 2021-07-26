Back-to-school drive for DeWanna’s Closet this Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeWanna’s Closet, KPLC and Wendy’s will be collecting school supply donations this Friday.

We will be at the Wendy’s at the corner of Lake Street and Prien Lake Road from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

All school supplies and uniforms collected will be given to DeWanna’s Closet to be donated to students across Southwest Louisiana.

