Astro Camp kick off

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -This week students will be getting an out this world experience with Calcasieu Parish School Boards Astro Camp.

The camp is open for students k through 12 and this week students will get the chance to explore astrophysics, earth science, and more.

Robotics and technology coordinator Daren Dotson jr. said that students take multiple things away from their experience during this camp.

“What they take away is the experience and what it’s like to be a scientist. Scientists go through many different stages of experiments and research. This camp is designed to allow students to go through all the steps and stages of the design and scientific methods. Not just do the experiments but be hands-on to see what it’s truly like to be a scientist and test your experience in the real world,” said Dotson.

In partnership with Nasa, students get the chance to take spacewalks in virtual reality, build working robots, plan a lunar colony, launch rockets, explore the surface of Mars, and more.

More information about the camp can be found here.

