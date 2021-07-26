Alexandria man reunites with brother separated at birth 58 years ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KALB/KARK) - After nearly six decades, an Alexandria man met with a family member he never knew he had.

Lafe Jones and his brother, Randy Rogers, were put up for adoption when they were just babies and they’ve reunited at last, thanks to genealogy websites and Facebook.

One of the reasons it took so long for the two to be reunited was their birth certificates. Before 2018, all adoption records were sealed. Both brothers say once they were able to see the papers for themselves, everything fell into place.

