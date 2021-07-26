7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live teams in 2021

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just two weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and to get ready, we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the top seven Touchdown Live teams this upcoming season.

*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*

7. Iowa Yellow Jackets (3-3 in 2020)

We kick off the list with the Iowa Yellow Jackets who make a return to the list for the first time since the initial rankings in 2017. The Jackets are coming off an up and down season, but with 12 starters back, the Jackets are confident to bounce back in a big way.

The Jackets transitioned to a pistol-based offense a season ago and will continue to run it with five starters back. The offense will run through running back Curtis Deville and his versatile skillset. The Purdue commit will line up all over the formation as evident by his nearly 500 yards from scrimmage last year. Deville is joined in the backfield by Koltin LeBleu at quarterback. He played in each game as a running back last season and is considered a true option quarterback. At receiver, the duo of Makel Montgomery and Crajaun Bennett should keep defenses honest thanks to their speed. The Jacket offensive line is similarly experienced with Hunter Ardoin, Jacob Kershaw and Erik Johnson Jr. back to resume their starting duties.

Iowa’s defense should be a fast one as seven starters return led by the defensive backfield. Bennett is back at corner along with Brycen LeBlanc, Jhaylen Moss and Montgomery. Linebacker Ross Denison is back as well and is considered the leader of the defense. The Jackets’ lone unit without much experience will be the defensive line with Keegan Bertrand and Kyle Arsement coming back as the lone starters from last season.

The Yellow Jackets built a schedule that should test them before district play and set them up to compete for the district title.

