50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 24, 2021

(Associated Press)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 24, 2021.

Laura Jean Bass, 44, Oakdale: Domestic abuse battery.

Benjamin Patrick Carter, 30, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana second offense; criminal trespass; direct contempt of court (4 charges).

Megan Nicole Frey, 41, Sulphur: Child endangerment law - operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first or second; operating while intoxicated first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Brodie Williams Boudreaux, 27, Morgan City: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Lynn Friday, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated second offense; domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment.

Isaiah Christopher Daney, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Adam Kent Freeman, 30: Out of state detainer.

Justin Elijah Wells, 22, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Robert Allen Sanders, 27, Sulphur: Tail lamps; turning movements and required signals; resisting an officer by flight; direct contempt of court; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Heat Advisory
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect today; minimal rain chances this afternoon
Jeremy Stine announces candidacy for State Senate
Jeremy Stine announces candidacy for State Senate
SWLA Arrest Report - July 25, 2021
This Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Bob Moses, a director of the Mississippi Summer...
1960s civil rights activist Robert Moses has died
OMV
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26