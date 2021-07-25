SWLA Arrest Report - July 24, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 24, 2021.

Laura Jean Bass, 44, Oakdale: Domestic abuse battery.

Benjamin Patrick Carter, 30, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana second offense; criminal trespass; direct contempt of court (4 charges).

Megan Nicole Frey, 41, Sulphur: Child endangerment law - operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first or second; operating while intoxicated first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Brodie Williams Boudreaux, 27, Morgan City: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Lynn Friday, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated second offense; domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment.

Isaiah Christopher Daney, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Adam Kent Freeman, 30: Out of state detainer.

Justin Elijah Wells, 22, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.

Robert Allen Sanders, 27, Sulphur: Tail lamps; turning movements and required signals; resisting an officer by flight; direct contempt of court; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

