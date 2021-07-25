50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana will require masks inside all OMV locations starting Monday, July 26

OMV
OMV((Source: KPLC))
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) say face masks will be required at all OMV locations beginning Monday, July 26, 2021, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases hospitalizations throughout the state.

If a customer does not have a mask, one will be provided to them, officials say.

“Public safety is our priority. We must take the necessary precautions to protect the health of our customers and employees,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain stated. In addition to wearing masks, visitors are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet from other people while inside OMV field offices.

OMV officials want to remind residents they can utilize the free LA Wallet app when possible. LA Wallet allows eligible customers to request a duplicate driver’s license and renew their current driver’s license. Additionally, customers are encouraged to check www.expresslane.org to find out if they can complete their transaction online before visiting an OMV field office.

