Louisiana National Guardsman dies in vehicle crash near U.S.-Mexico border

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bernard Creque III was a son, brother, and uncle who left his family to serve his country on military deployment when he was tragically killed near the U.S.-Mexico border on July 10th. Creque’s family laid him to rest at Consolata Cemetery on Saturday.

“I’ve been knowing ‘Lil’ Bun’ since he was a little boy so I’m here to pay my final respects,” family friend, Tammy Guillory said.

Creque’s family says he was off-duty but station in McAllen, Texas when he went out for a walk and was hit by two vehicles multiple times.

“It was a vehicle that ran over him,” Guillory said. “A lot is still being investigated. This was tragic for the family - ‘Lil’ Bun’ left out about a year and a half ago to go out and protect our country.”

In nearly a decade of enlistment, the Louisiana National Guardsman was sent on multiple assignments - some abroad. His family and friends honored him in both a patriotic and cultural fashion.

“‘Lil’ Bun’s’ father’s family - they are from the islands so there’s a lot of people here you see with the buttons and the green ribbons on their arm - that’s something that they do to symbolize respect from their country,” Guillory said.

Those at the service say he would be overcome by his send off.

“I’m sure he would probably be very overwhelmed,” Guillory said. “‘Lil Bun’ was a very well mannered man - always light up the room with a smile when he comes into the room - that’s something I’ll keep embedded in my heart forever. He was a very respectable young man.”

His family says the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.