La. OMV to require facial coverings starting July 26

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To help stop the spread of COVID-19, facial coverings will be required inside all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations beginning Monday, July 26, said Louisiana OMV spokesperson Matthew Boudreaux.

The updated safety protocols follow the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Louisiana and reflect the latest guidelines from state health officials, Boudreaux said. If a customer does not have a mask, one will be provided.

“Public safety is our priority. We must take the necessary precautions to protect the health of our customers and employees,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said. In addition to wearing masks, visitors are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet from other people while inside OMV field offices.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to utilize the free LA Wallet app when possible. LA Wallet allows eligible customers to request a duplicate driver’s license and renew their current driver’s license.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to check HERE to find out if they can complete their transaction online before visiting an OMV field office, Boudreaux said.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles continues to work closely with state officials to provide a safe environment for all visitors, Boudreaux said. The agency appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding at this time.

