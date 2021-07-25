FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerously hot weather continues; rain chances return next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hazy sky made its presence known today as the Saharan dust plume arrived in Southwest Louisiana. That combined with unabated sunshine led to temperatures soaring into the middle 90s along with midday and afternoon heat indices around 108. The heat advisory will expire this evening at 6 p.m. but the dangerous heat returns for Sunday as tomorrow looks to be a near repeat. Expect an otherwise quiet evening with temperatures falling into the 80s while the heat index stays in the 90s again most of the night.

Tomorrow only brings a scant 10-20% rain chance in the form of a mid to late-afternoon thunderstorms while the hot weather will be the main focus again tomorrow. Expect temperatures to again soar into the middle to upper 90s with heat index readings between 105 and 108. Take frequent breaks if working outside and try to avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day, especially considering the air quality will also be lower thanks to the persistent Saharan dust.

In the meantime, we’re watching the tropics as an area of low pressure could slowly materialize off the east coast of Florida on the Atlantic side by early next week. Computer models are showing this area drifting across the Florida peninsula with remnant moisture and weaker tropical energy moving into the parts of the Gulf later on next week. Overall, there are no models that redevelop this into a tropical system in the Gulf next week, but the associated moisture could increase our rain chances by the time we head into the latter part of next week. Other than that, I don’t see any real threats to Southwest Louisiana, but we’ll keep an eye on things in case that changes!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

