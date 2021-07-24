Vermilion Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in search for fugitive

Abbeville, LA (KPLC) - The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a fugitive charged with drug and firearm possession, said VPSO spokesperson Eddie Langlinais.

Journal Robert Kelly, 20, is currently out of jail on a bond that has since been revoked by the court, Langlinais said. He has been entered as a fugitive.

Kelly was arrested on Dec. 18, 2020 and charged with possession of Schedule II Narcotic Oxycodone and possesion of firearm with CDS present in a firearm-free and drug-free zone, Langlinais said. He was bonded on Dec. 22, 2020.

Kelly is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 200 pounds.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts to contact them at 337-893-0871 and ask to remain anonymous in providing information.

