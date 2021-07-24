SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2021.

Bentley Arlan Stewart, 42, Westlake: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; resisting an officer; maximum speed limit, certain vehicles.

Stoney Jewel Ellis, 43, Redoak, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).

Desire Rayann Lee, 44, Redoak, TX: Out of state detainer.

Cody Ryan Gann, 35, Lake Charles: Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Darrell Glenn May, 45, Ville Platte: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

Thomas Lowrie Guillory, 32, Iowa: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Matthew James Harrison, 34, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense.

Anthony Wayne Perkins, 27, DeQuincy: Simple battery.

Brent Allen Touchet, 43, Westlake: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Joseph J Duhon, 22, Sulphur: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles: misdemeanor offenses (2 charges).

Tytiana Deone Shepherd, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Breann F Ledoux, 28, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Trenton Bryce Musser, 21, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic.

Meredith Cozy Gunter, 31, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; identity theft $1,000 or more.

Danny Carrier, 57, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions; criminal trespass.

Alston Kade Pierce, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); driver must be licensed; careless operation; operating while intoxicated, first offense; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age; resisting an officer; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles: misdemeanor offenses; no proof of insurance.

