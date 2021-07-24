50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2021

(Associated Press)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2021.

Bentley Arlan Stewart, 42, Westlake: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; resisting an officer; maximum speed limit, certain vehicles.

Stoney Jewel Ellis, 43, Redoak, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).

Desire Rayann Lee, 44, Redoak, TX: Out of state detainer.

Cody Ryan Gann, 35, Lake Charles: Stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Darrell Glenn May, 45, Ville Platte: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

Thomas Lowrie Guillory, 32, Iowa: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Matthew James Harrison, 34, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense.

Anthony Wayne Perkins, 27, DeQuincy: Simple battery.

Brent Allen Touchet, 43, Westlake: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Joseph J Duhon, 22, Sulphur: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles: misdemeanor offenses (2 charges).

Tytiana Deone Shepherd, 23, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Breann F Ledoux, 28, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Trenton Bryce Musser, 21, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic.

Meredith Cozy Gunter, 31, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; identity theft $1,000 or more.

Danny Carrier, 57, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions; criminal trespass.

Alston Kade Pierce, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); driver must be licensed; careless operation; operating while intoxicated, first offense; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age; resisting an officer; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles: misdemeanor offenses; no proof of insurance.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Bernard Creque III was a son, brother, and uncle who left his family to serve his country on...
Louisiana National Guardsman dies in vehicle crash near U.S.-Mexico border
KPLC
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerously hot weather continues; rain chances return next week
Journal Robert Kelly
Vermilion Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in search for fugitive
A police car.
Motorcyclist killed in Beauregard Parish crash