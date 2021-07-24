50/50 Thursdays
New debris program designated for abandoned homes, hurricane debris

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Debris piles, abandoned houses and downed trees are what you will see if you drive through Calcasieu Parish. These sights are everywhere, nearly a year post-Hurricane Laura.

In an effort to expedite clean up, officials are taking action.

“When I first came back after the storm, some neighbors were there, but then, within a month or two, everyone was gone,” Lake Charles resident Stephanie Henry said.

When Henry walks into her backyard, she sees fallen trees from her neighbor’s yard.

“Nothing has been done,” Henry said. “Trees still laying down, debris - yard hasn’t been maintained or anything.”

Not only are the trees a safety concern, she said her neighbors abandoned properties have caused her home to flood.

“It’s affecting my property, and it’s nothing that I can do,” Henry said. “I can’t go past that fence line. I can’t do anything. Like I said, if future storms come, rain, I am concerned about flooding.”

Beginning July 26, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will begin accepting applications for a program that can help eligible property owners with hurricane-related debris removal.

“This one is different from the roadside debris program, in that it relates to structures and it relates to trees that are in danger of falling,” Assistant to the Administrator Jennifer Wallace said.

Officials say homes must be in the parish’s unincorporated areas and be an imminent danger in order to qualify for the program. Each property will undergo a field survey and must be approved by FEMA.

“If it’s a house that’s relatively well-kept, that’s just been abandoned, that would not qualify,” Wallace said. “It needs to be somewhat condemnable, possibly open to the public. Maybe the windows are broken or doors are gone.”

Officials say the following will not qualify:

  • Vacant lots
  • Unimproved properties
  • Unused or unmaintained property areas
  • Debris on agricultural lands used for crops or livestock
  • Concrete slabs
  • Foundations on grade

For more information, you can call Tetra Tech’s Private Property Debris Removal and Demolition Program at 337-230-2627 or email drobinson@calcasieuparish.gov.

