Motorcyclist killed in Beauregard Parish crash

A police car.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist was ejected from his motorcycle and killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday on Hwy 190 in Beauregard Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 190 just west of Eaves Loop on July 24 at approximately 9 a.m., said Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Cody Wayne Marler of Merryville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Marler, was traveling west on US Hwy 190, Senegal said. Marler failed to negotiate a left hand curve, ran off the roadway and entered a ditch. As a result, Marler was ejected from the motorcycle.

Maler, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Marler and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, Senegal said.

Senegal said Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help motorists apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce the chance of injuries in the case of a crash.

Anyone interested in attending motorcycle safety courses can find more information HERE.

“Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death,” Senegal said.

Troop D has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths in 2021.

