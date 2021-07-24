Frank Wilson hosts Last Chance football camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Close to 400 student-athletes attended the Last Chance football camp to show off their skills and learn new techniques. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson says it gave them a chance to compete as fall camp approaches.

“When they get in one on one and seven on seven, and things of that nature and you see them for who they really are and that’s competitive student-athletes,” Wilson said.

All-Southland defensive backs Chris Joyce and Colby Richardson showed up to help the young players elevate their game to a different level.

“It gives them a lot of new information,” said Joyce. “Things that they might not necessarily have known to help them elevate their game as far as taking college-level things that you may not learn at the high school level and applying it so that you can be that much better.”

Joyce and Richardson are veteran players that were once in the shoes of the high school football players. They added valuable knowledge to what was already a competitive affair.

“Just give them knowledge of the college level I feel as something that can help them out in a game coming up and just letting them know the little details that college coaches look for to get an offer and to build their resume,” Richardson added.

The ultimate goal for these young players is to make it to the next level, and senior defensive end Mason Kinsey says studying the craft is a big part of being successful in the future.

“Get in the film. Watch your film,” said Kinsey. “Every day before a game watch that film even an hour before the game watch some film and just practice your craft. Five times a week just practice your craft because that’s what you’re going to be doing all the time so just work on your craft.”

