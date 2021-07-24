50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Frank Wilson hosts Last Chance football camp

Last Chance football camp
Last Chance football camp(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Close to 400 student-athletes attended the Last Chance football camp to show off their skills and learn new techniques. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson says it gave them a chance to compete as fall camp approaches.

“When they get in one on one and seven on seven, and things of that nature and you see them for who they really are and that’s competitive student-athletes,” Wilson said.

All-Southland defensive backs Chris Joyce and Colby Richardson showed up to help the young players elevate their game to a different level.

“It gives them a lot of new information,” said Joyce. “Things that they might not necessarily have known to help them elevate their game as far as taking college-level things that you may not learn at the high school level and applying it so that you can be that much better.”

Joyce and Richardson are veteran players that were once in the shoes of the high school football players. They added valuable knowledge to what was already a competitive affair.

“Just give them knowledge of the college level I feel as something that can help them out in a game coming up and just letting them know the little details that college coaches look for to get an offer and to build their resume,” Richardson added.

The ultimate goal for these young players is to make it to the next level, and senior defensive end Mason Kinsey says studying the craft is a big part of being successful in the future.

“Get in the film. Watch your film,” said Kinsey. “Every day before a game watch that film even an hour before the game watch some film and just practice your craft. Five times a week just practice your craft because that’s what you’re going to be doing all the time so just work on your craft.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

7-in-Seven Countdown: Top surprise teams in 2021
7-in-7 Surprise Teams: #2 Welsh
AJ Carter scores a touchdown vs Lamar
Cowboys to lean on transfer players in fall season
Local coaches react to LHSAA playoff changes
Local coaches react to LHSAA playoff changes