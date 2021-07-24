Cowboys to lean on transfer players in fall season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The transfer portal has opened a door of opportunity for the Cowboys to bring double-digit transfer starters to the team and head coach Frank Wilson is excited to see the results.

“Offensively, to see Cee Jay Powell at the wide receiver position we’re excited about it. He was phenomenal in a practice role that he played, ineligible transfer from Louisiana Tech,” said Wilson. “We’re excited to have a healthy AJ Carter to complete a season that’s upcoming and then we’ve added to it we went out and got Steph Huderson from Tulane by way of Petal High School in Hattiesburg and he’s pretty special.”

In addition, McNeese is expecting major contributions from former Kansas corner Corione Harris, linebacker Ge’Mon Eaford of Oregon, and offensive linemen Romello Tarver of Central Michigan and Iowa transfer Trey Winters.

Quarterback Cody Orgeron hopes the new additions will aid in McNeese’s passing attack.

“Really my main focus this fall is to really sit in the pocket and deliver balls,” Orgeron said. “As you’ll have seen we started really airing it out towards the last couple of games of the spring. Pass first and then run second so just really working on that.”

The Pokes have also put in major work in the weight room. According to McNeese’s Director of Strength & Conditioning, Jimmie Bunting, 49 Cowboys can squat over 400 pounds.

“I think we’ll be very good our guys got a little bigger, stronger, and faster,” Chambers said. “We didn’t really get to have an offseason with the hurricane and COVID so I think getting a couple months of summer workouts is going to be huge for us.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.