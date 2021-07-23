Woman out of Georgia accused of kidnapping her three children arrested in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A woman wanted out of Georgia for allegedly kidnapping her three children was arrested in Jennings Thursday, according to the Jennings Police Department.

Officers were contacted by the Cobbs County Sheriff’s Office out of Georgia at approximately 9 a.m., Thursday, July 22 in reference to a kidnapping, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

Officers were advised Victoria Mlonyeni, 41, was the suspect in the kidnapping of her three children whom she does not have custody of, according to Semmes.

Semmes said officers learned Mlonyeni had taken the three children from their father while at a restaurant in Georgia.

Through investigation, Cobbs County suspected Mlonyeni was in the Jennings area – possibly a local motel, according to Semmes.

Semmes said officers were given a description of the vehicle being driven by Mlonyeni and observed the vehicle on Hwy 26 traveling north.

Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and identify Mlonyeni and the three children, according to Semmes.

Semmes said the children were safely brought back to the Jennings Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted.

Mlonyeni was arrested on warrants for three counts of kidnapping and transferred to the JDSO Jail awaiting extradition, according to Semmes.

