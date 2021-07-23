50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

United Way of SWLA, La. Department of Health partner for opioid resource line

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken over headlines, another epidemic continues to rage on.

“I think since January of this year, just our parishes alone in Southwest Louisiana, I think we’ve had 57 opioid-related deaths, and that’s a high number,” said Director of 211 United Way of Southwest Louisiana, Sarina Clooney.

Now, the United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s 211 referral line and the Louisiana Department of Health are partnering together to help address the crisis.

“Residents will be able to receive places that offer opioid-assisted resources, counseling, mat programs, and even sometimes coexisting with an opioid epidemic is mental health awareness, too, so they’ll be able to get both substance abuse and counseling services,” she said.

And as Clooney says, they can call or text anytime.

“If they text the word opioid to 898211, and then a question will come up on the screen, and they’ll enter their zip code,” she said. “That allows the party Via Link, who’s actually controlling and answering the questions through the text line, to find local resources in that zip code.”

She says it not only helps those with addiction but also provides information for families.

“It provides family members a resource way to find help for their family members who are actually experiencing drug addiction.”

Clooney says if you have an opioid-related or substance abuse resource to please reach out to them so they can add it to their 2-1-1 database.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Bernard Creque III was a son, brother, and uncle who left his family to serve his country on...
Louisiana National Guardsman dies in vehicle crash near U.S.-Mexico border
KPLC
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerously hot weather continues; rain chances return next week
Journal Robert Kelly
Vermilion Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in search for fugitive
A police car.
Motorcyclist killed in Beauregard Parish crash
SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2021