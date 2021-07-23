Suspect arrested in Sulphur hotel burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with burglary of laundry facilities at a hotel in Sulphur, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Leslie J. Chapman, 40, of Iowa on July 22 on charges of burglary and property damage.

During the initial investigation detectives observed video footage at a hotel on Hwy 27 in Sulphur showing Chapman entering the laundry facility during the early morning hours on July 4, Vincent said. Detectives then observed the suspect attempt to break into the change machine. The suspect failed to gain entry into the machine but caused extensive damages.

Detectives learned the suspect left the laundry facility and entered another laundry facility at the same hotel and attempted to gain access into the change machine, again causing extensive damage to the machine, Vincent said. Chapman was observed leaving the hotel but returning several hours later, once again trying to gain entry into a change machine.

Detectives located Chapman Thursday and while speaking with him he confirmed to detectives he was responsible for the burglaries at the hotel, Vincent said.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with three counts of simple burglary and three counts of simple criminal damage to property. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $16,000.

CPSO detective Chris Duhon is the lead investigator on this case.

