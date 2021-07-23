50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Southern tours newly named Superdome, tickets on sale for 48th Annual Bayou Classic

The Bayou Classic has been postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bayou Classic has been postponed until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Southern Vice President of External Affairs Robyn Merrick and other officials had the chance to tour the renovations for the newly named Superdome on Thursday, July 22. They look forward to return to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic.

Tickets for the 48th Annual Bayou Classic went on sale back in June the game between Southern Jaguars and the Grambling State will return to the newly named Caesars Superdome on Saturday November 27 at 4 p.m. according to Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars were dominate in the 47th Annual Bayou Classic in April by defeating the Tigers 49-7 in Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The win extended Southern’s winning streak to three games.

Southern will have a new coach leading the charge for the upcoming season as Jason Rollins was named the 19th head football coach in April.

Tickets will also went on sale for Battle of the Bands also have gone on sale. Click here for ticket info.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Last Chance football camp
Frank Wilson hosts Last Chance football camp
AJ Carter scores a touchdown vs Lamar
Cowboys to lean on transfer players in fall season
McNeese football
McNeese wraps up SLC Media Day ahead of pivotal 2021 football season
w
McNeese wraps up SLC Media Day ahead of pivotal 2021 football season
McNeese coach Frank Wilson addresses the crowd at the 2021 Southland Media Day.
Southland Conference kicks off unique 2021 season with Media Day