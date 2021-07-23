50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s deputy unit damaged by several rounds of bullets in Kentwood

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A Tangipahoa Parish deputy’s unit was struck by bullets on Monday night in the small rural town of Kentwood, said Chief Jimmy Travis of the sheriff’s office.

The incident is causing concern for residents that are noticing what they believe is a disturbing trend, Travis said.

Detectives are looking for clues that may lead to identifying those involved in the shooting that caused damage to both front windows, the driver’s side mirror, and the rear passenger side door of the TPSO unit.

The sheriff’s office released footage from a home surveillance video that captured the incident.

A small light-colored SUV closely resembling a Jeep Compass can be seen on the video traveling north on Eleventh Street and then it stops at the intersection of Eleventh and Avenue E.

At the same time, a dark-colored vehicle resembling a Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Avenue E. As the dark-colored vehicle proceeded westbound through the intersection, a person armed with an assault rifle exited the rear driver’s side of the light-colored SUV, and began shooting at the dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone who is able to provide information related to this incident or can identify any of the occupants of these vehicles is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. at (800) 554-5245 or the TPSO at (985) 345-6150. Sergeant Kirby Varnado is the lead investigator.

