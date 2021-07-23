50/50 Thursdays
Saints receiver Michael Thomas could miss start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery

Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints starting wide receiver Michael Thomas could miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said that the injury issue stems from the original injury in September that kept Thomas sidelined for most of 2020 and that the ankle never fully recovered.

Thomas has surgery in June and the recommended recovery time is four months, Rapoport said.

