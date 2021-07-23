Impact Agency tackling food insecurity with Seeds of Hope Community Garden

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Growing a movement starts with the initial planting of a seed, and that’s exactly what the Impact Agency has been fostering since its inception three years ago.

Creating bonds that transcend generations - it’s the mission behind the Impact Agency’s latest project aimed at providing healthy food options for a community still trying to bounce back after a devastating year.

”Since the coronavirus and the hurricanes, people don’t really have the resources and materials they need to get healthy food. So, this helps them a lot, and it means a lot to me,” Impact Agent Allyssa Ardoin said.

It all starts with a seed!

”Our young people will be the solution to a lot of issues,” Curriculum Coordinator Ronald Blanchard said. “Particularly food insecurity and issues with our seniors as well as homeless that are lacking nutrition and food.”

Blanchard said the project was a no-brainer.

”The idea was not only just to create crops, corn, okra, some of the stuff we love to eat, cucumbers, but to create bonds between generations,” Blanchard said.

With the help of a few master gardeners, the grassroots project is well on its way.

”Growing up we had to do this,” volunteer May Loyd said. “They don’t have to do this, but certainly, I’m happy to see them wanting to bridge that gap.”

Nestled in the heart of North Lake Charles, which holds a large elderly population, the agents said the garden is an opportunity to not only give but receive.

”When you grow up, you want to remember these things. So then, when I get older, I can do the same thing and teach my kids and my family,” Impact Agent Tremaine Burns said.

”It’s just a good eye-opener for me - something beyond what I would even think,” Impact Agent Tyrese Green said.

The garden has already yielded a vast majority of crops:

Corn

Okra

Purple Hull Peas

Eggplant

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

“So far, we’ve harvest approximately 60 ears of corn. We’re doing about a bushel of okra a week,” Blanchard said.

The Seeds of Hope Community Garden is in partnership with the Martin Luther King Center, located on Simmons Street in North Lake Charles.

Blanchard said the goal is to hopefully replicate it at every community center throughout the parish.

To learn more about the Seeds of Hope Community Garden or to get involved, visit their Facebook page.

