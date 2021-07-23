Escaped Oklahoma murder suspect caught in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A murder suspect who escaped from an Oklahoma jail has been caught in Sulphur.

Stoney Jewel Ellis, 43, of Red Oak, Texas, was arrested by Sulphur Police Department officers around midnight near the intersection of Ruth Street and Arena Road.

A woman - Desire Rayann Lee, 44, also of Red Oak, Texas - was arrested with Ellis. Both are being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on out-of-state detainers.

Oklahoma authorities say Ellis, along with Billy Don Payne and Roger Lee Mayfield, escaped from the Bryan County Jail in Oklahoma early Monday morning. Payne and Mayfield have already been captured.

Lee, who is listed as Ellis’s co-defendant on the jail roster, has an arrest warrant out of Oklahoma for assisting with the escape, according to Capt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.

Ellis is a suspect in an accident involving death in Ellis County, Texas, and a homicide in Bryan County, Oklahoma, according to information released by the police department in Red Oak, Texas.

Det. Nick Console pulled Ellis and Lee over around 11:50 p.m. Thursday after noticing a 2009 silver Chevrolet Malibu without taillights slowly taking the Ruth Street exit off of I-10, according to Gully.

Ellis did not have a driver’s license and “appeared to be extremely nervous,” Gully said.

When Console ran the vehicle’s license plate, he found that it was connected to a subject with two outstanding warrants, Gully said. It was then learned that Ellis was an escaped inmate.

