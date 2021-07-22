50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2021.

Kenneth Edward Maxeiner, 31, Lake Charles: Terrorizing.

Courtney Nicole Bowers, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; parole detainer.

Alonzo Gerard Banks, 23, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons.

Deonta Daniel Bartie, 21, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons.

John Wilbur Vinson, 56, Sulphur: Third offense DWI.

Mylon Jikole Wilson, 33, Crowley: Contempt of court.

Jose Lewis Botley, 26, Oberlin: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Brandon Jesus Fernandez, 25, Petal, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt of conspiracy; following vehicles.

Jeffery Scott McDowell Jr., 27, Pope, MS: No license for home improvements; misapplication of payment to contracts over $1,000; exploitation of the infirmed.

Edrause Roshaud Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Lamar Bradley D’Anthony Gibson, 33, Claremore, OK: Out of state detainer.

Jimmy Wayne Burt, 42, Lake Charles: No motor vehicle insurance; contempt of court.

Joshua Daniel Yates, 33, Beaumont, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; escape; careless operation.

Tyrone Devonte Simien, 25, Lake Charles: Speeding; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; driver must be licensed.

