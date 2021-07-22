50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur and Barbe anglers prepare for Bassmasters High School National Championship

By Zach Nunez
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - What many in South Louisiana use as a weekend hobby, a few local high school students view as the opportunity to reel in their dreams.

“Seven-year-old me was like, ‘yeah I guess I’ll do this tournament,’ but this means a lot. It’s my whole life really,” said Wade Roberts. “This is for my college and my career. My dream is to be a professional bass fisherman.”

The Barbe High School fishing team of Wade Roberts and Zachary Lambert and the Sulphur High team of Hayes White and Tiger Manuel will both be heading to Dayton, Tennessee’s Lake Chickamauga next week for the Bassmasters High School National Championship. There, they’ll compete against hundreds of teams across the country for a national title.

“Up there it should be a bunch of people that know the area really well and it’ll be a challenge,” said Manuel. “But hopefully we can do pretty good up there.”

“It’s going to be tough fishing,” White said. “There’s a lot of people in that area who fish on this tournament trail and have fished that lake and we have never even been up there so it’s just a lot of figuring it out but we’ve got a few days before the tournament to look around and figure something out.”

Clinching a spot on the lake was a goal, the next would be winning the crown.

“I’d probably faint in front of the stage,” said Roberts. “I’d either faint or be crying.”

“It would just mean a lot to us,” said White. “It’s almost a dream. It is a dream to fish that high and to win that high of a scale.”

