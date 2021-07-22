Sports Person of the Week - TreVonte Citizen

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Growing up in Louisiana, most kids aspire to don the purple and gold of LSU. On Monday, LCCP’s TreVonte’ Citizen made that dream a reality.

“A lot just went through me. It was excitement, shock. It felt good to be offered from your home state you know LSU it just felt amazing, " Citizen said.

The four-star running back chose the Tigers over offers from schools like Auburn and Texas. For him, there was something special about the Louisiana connection with the coaching staff.

“You have so many people who’s on the staff from Louisiana and they just know what you go through the work, the grind and I just understand them. It was a connection with the whole staff,” said Citizen.

The rising senior rushed for over 400 yards and scored 8 touchdowns a season ago in addition to his role as a linebacker on defense. Citizen said he aims to increase his production in the backfield for his final season.

“State championship and 2,000 yards that’s pretty much it,” Citizen said.

With the start of fall camp on the horizon, Citizen wants to continue to build off the seasons prior.

“It’s going to be for the seniors before us, the coaches, the fans just the whole school. Making history at Prep,” Citizen added.

