Two arrested, one wanted for alleged connection to catalytic converter thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested and one other is wanted for their alleged connection to catalytic converter thefts, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit detectives received a report in reference to a theft at a local business Tuesday, July 20, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The victim advised detectives 15 to 20 catalytic converters, worth approximately $8,000, were stolen from their business on Prien Lake Road during the early morning hours of June 20, according to Vincent.

During the initial investigation, detectives viewed surveillance footage and observed a truck dropping off an unknown man, who entered the property and began moving the security cameras out of view of where the theft occurred, according to Vincent.

Vincent says after following up on numerous tips and viewing surveillance footage at a local scrap yard, detectives learned three men, Rusty A. Conner, 38, of Lake Charles; Brent A. Touchet, 43, of Westlake; and Robert R. Kilgore II, 39, of Lake Charles, had recently scrapped several catalytic converters in the immediate days following the burglary.

Detectives also learned the catalytic converters that were scrapped by Conner, Touchet, and Kilgore matched the part numbers of the ones that were stolen from the business, according to Vincent.

Further investigation revealed Conner and Touchet were responsible for the burglary and theft of the catalytic converters, according to Vincent.

Vincent says detectives located Conner on Thursday, July 22, at which time he was transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

While speaking with detectives, Conner confirmed he was responsible for the burglary and thefts of the catalytic converters, according to Vincent. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; and theft, according to Vincent. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $45,000, according to Vincent.

Detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio for Touchet and Kilgore’s arrest, according to Vincent.

Touchet was arrested July 23 and charged with simple burglary and theft, and his bond is set at $45,000. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to Sgt. Darin Castro of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kilgore is charged with illegal possession of stolen things, and his bond is set at $25,000, according to Vincent.

Vincent says detectives are currently searching for Kilgore and ask anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call CPSO at 491-3605.

