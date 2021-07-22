Jefferson Davis Parish D.A. dies at 49

Jefferson Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - Jefferson Davis Parish District Attorney Kevin Millican was pronounced dead after suffering an apparent heart attack Wednesday, according to the Jeff Davis Coroner. Millican was 49.

According to Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Deese, from his understanding, Millican had taken his son to the doctor when he collapsed in the parking lot.

Deese says Millican was rushed to CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Millican leaves behind a wife and three children.

Millican was sworn in as Jeff Davis D.A. in January.

Statement from Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivy Woods:

“Millican’s death is a great loss for Jeff Davis Parish. He has been in office only seven months. Our hearts go out to his wife and three children.”

Statement from Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight:

“It’s a devastating loss for Jeff Davis Parish. They not only lost a great leader but a great man,” Dwight said. “All of us at the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s office are filled with sorrow. Kevin and I spoke often during our campaigns for election and gave each other advice in the early weeks of our terms. I always enjoyed his company and will miss his presence. He was one of the most humble men I knew, and my heart goes out to his wife Kristy and their children, one of whom, Abbie, works in our office. I pray the Millican family finds peace and courage in the days ahead, and I hope the outpouring of love and support brings them comfort. Kevin will be greatly missed.”

Statement from Jeff Davis Parish First Assistant D.A. Elliott Cassidy:

“Kevin was a pillar of the community who worked hard for his constituents. He was totally committed to both the D.A.’s office and to his family. The people of Jeff Davis Parish have lost a great Christian man, and we will make our best effort to try and fill his shoes.”

