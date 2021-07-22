50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hometown Hero - John Gaspard

By John Bridges
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - John Gaspard was in the Merchant Marines in the final months of World War II. After a separate stint in the Navy, a few years later, he found himself in the Army in another war, this time in Korea. Gaspard’s Signal Corps served mainly above the 38th parallel and was located just behind the front lines.

“Well, we went to see Bob Hope. He came over. We took a truck load of us. In fact, I got to sit about 20 to 30 feet from the stage. I don’t know how I got in there, but I got pretty close to him.”

That Christmas Gaspard remembers driving to deliver toys to a Korean orphanage.

“For Christmas Day, our division had gotten presents for an orphanage in Seoul. I went to Seoul that day. On the way back, it started snowing. I got my snow for Christmas!”

Gaspard later became a volunteer with the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana. He fondly remembers helping one man learn how to read.

“It took 7 years to get him through. When he finished, he got his GED. The day he got his GED, he got hired by the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor.”

He retired from the Port of Lake Charles after almost 28 years of service. At 94 years of age, John Gaspard doesn’t look to be slowing anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Family on Vinton couple killed in car accident seek justice
Family on Vinton couple killed in car accident seek justice
Some of the warmest temperatures this year heading into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances are decreasing as temperatures warm into weekend
SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2021
covid recommendations
Recommendations to Protect You Against Covid-19