Gov. Edwards recommends all residents wear masks indoors, get vaccinated to battle state’s fourth COVID surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Friday, July 23 about the state’s rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and amid the state’s fourth surge fo the virus.

The governor said he and state health officials now recommended all residents, regardless of their vaccine status, wear a mask indoors if six feet of socially distancing cannot be maintained to prevent the spread of the virus.

New Mask Guidance July 2021 (Office of the Louisiana Governor)

Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said Friday the state has “effectively lost six months of progress over the last two or three weeks.”

Louisiana now has highest recent COVID case growth in the U.S. (Louisiana Department of Health)

Gov. Edwards and Dr. Kanter also urged those individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

LDH reported 1.69 million Louisiana residents had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

“The White House has notified Louisiana that we are a State of Concern because we are the leading edge of the COVID-19 surge, due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant among the unvaccinated in our state. Indeed, Louisiana leads the nation in case growth, with 47 cases per capita. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has watched our case counts and hospitalizations continue to climb, and it necessitates additional guidance for how all people should stay safe in Louisiana right now, including wearing masks indoors, when unable to maintain social distancing, testing after suspected exposure even if they are vaccinated and, if possible, working remotely from home to limit exposure to groups,” Gov. John Bel Edward said. “Right now, Louisiana has the best tool it has ever had to fight this surge: the COVID-19 vaccines. Encouragingly, our weekly vaccination rate has bumped up which I believe means everyone knows how urgent the situation is. We need even more people in our state to go sleeves up and take the COVID-19 vaccine. Increased vaccinations, when coupled with more masking, testing and distance, can get us out of the fourth surge, but only if people take action quickly.”

“We are in a very dangerous surge right now,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “To ensure their own safety people in Louisiana should take precautions immediately. Masking and testing will limit death and suffering until we make it through this.”

On Wednesday, July 21 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported more than 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus and more than 800 patients hospitalized from COVID-19. Officials said it was the third-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began in Louisiana.

Hospitalizations had risen above 1,000 patients on Friday, according to LDH. Officials also reported 3,127 new COVID cases Friday.

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Health:

UPDATED GUIDANCE FROM LDH

In light of sharply increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Louisiana, and as the nation learns more about the transmission dynamics of Delta breakthrough cases, today the Louisiana Department of Health recommends additional layers of protection for all residents, regardless of vaccination status. This updated guidance includes:

All people – vaccinated and unvaccinated – should wear face masks while indoors if six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained.

All businesses should review their operations to accommodate employees in a way that reduces unnecessary contact to avoid the spread of COVID in the workplace.

All people should take a COVID test immediately after a known or suspected exposure to COVID-19.

If positive, they should isolate immediately.

If negative, they should retest again between five and seven days post-exposure.

If they develop symptoms of COVID-19 at any point they should test and immediately isolate pending the results.

This guidance will remain in place at least until Louisiana is safely out of its fourth COVID-19 surge, with additional guidance and mitigation measures put in place if and when necessary to slow the spread of the more contagious and virulent Delta variant and preserve hospital capacity.

The following guidance from LDH and the CDC has not yet changed:

At this time CDC advises that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine following an exposure to COVID-19, and LDH is not yet altering this guidance.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated or without a known exposure, should get tested.

Anyone who tests positive should immediately isolate. Isolation (for those who test positive for COVID-19) typically consists of:

If symptomatic, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared, symptoms are improving, and at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication

If asymptomatic but with a positive test, 10 days from the time the test sample was collected

Local leaders may implement mitigation measures that are more comprehensive that the current state guidelines should they feel this is best for their communities. In addition, local school boards currently set masking and mitigation policies for their schools.

UPDATES FOR LOUISIANA STATE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES

Under the Governor’s proclamation, heads of state government agencies will be authorized to enact masking procedures and mandates indoors when social distancing is not possible. Starting Monday, June 26, executive branch agencies in the Governor’s cabinet will mandate masks indoors of state buildings when distancing is not possible, for employees and visitors.

In addition, appointing authorities are directed to review their current operations to accommodate employees in a way that reduces unnecessary contact to avoid the spread of COVID in the workplace.

Click here to view the data from today’s presentation.

Click here to read the Governor’s updated public health emergency order.

REVIEW OF COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms and the CDC continues to update this list as it learns more about COVID-19. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes may be to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

